British rock singer Morrissey, the former front man of the alternative rock group The Smiths, sings during his concert in Manila, Philippines on Sunday May 13, 2012. Morrissey recently sent a letter on behalf of Manila-based People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia to Philippine President Benigno Aquino III urging him to send Vishwamali (“Mali” for short), a lone Asian elephant at the Manila Zoo, to a sanctuary. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Morrissey’s first Canadian tour dates in a decade postponed due to accident

Former lead singer of The Smiths was to perform at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre on Sunday and Monday

Ticketmaster says Morrissey has postponed the kickoff of his first Canadian tour in more than a decade.

The former lead singer of The Smiths was set to perform at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre on Sunday and Monday nights, but Ticketmaster says those shows have been rescheduled for Oct. 14 and 15.

READ MORE: B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

It says the postponement is due to a medical emergency stemming from an accident Morrissey had while travelling in Europe, and that all tickets will be valid for the new dates.

Ticketmaster’s website also indicates that a show set for Edmonton this Thursday has been rescheduled for October 10, while the show scheduled for Calgary on Wednesday is listed as “TBA.”

It’s not clear what this means for the shows originally scheduled for Saskatoon and Winnipeg later this month, which are no longer listed on Ticketmaster’s website.

However, the company says all remaining dates on Morrissey’s tour will resume as planned, commencing with two shows in Toronto on April 26 and 27, and continuing to Montreal on April 29.

Morrissey swore off playing in Canada nearly 15 years ago to protest the seal hunt, but in a post on his website last year, the singer said he’d decided that avoiding Canada was “ultimately of no use and helped no one.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Just Posted

Thompson steelhead trapped at bottom of Bonaparte River fishway

Debris- and mud-filled fishway another blow to steelhead stocks

Navigating Health and Wellness fair coming to Cache Creek

Residents can meet with nearly three dozen health-care providers and agencies and learn more

Federal Conservative candidate Brad Vis to hold Town Hall in Ashcroft

Candidate will be available to address questions and concerns from voters

Free waste disposal days coming to the TNRD

A Hazardous Household Waste round-up is also scheduled for Ashcroft

New bench and time capsule dedicated at Harmony Bell

Project unites community members, highlights shared history

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Prince George rolling in BCHL final

Spruce Kings win 11th straight playoff game, 3-1 over Vernon; take 2-0 Fred Page Cup final lead

B.C. VIEWS: Community care workers next on NDP’s union checklist

Premier John Horgan blusters, deflects, then spills the beans

Molinari builds 2-shot lead over Woods, Finau in Masters

Tiger in final group Sunday at Augusta

Trudeau celebrates Vaisakhi in B.C. after feds remove ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism report

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

Six taken to hospital after bus crash near Okanagan ski resort

The bus was rolled over, blocking part of the roadway to Big White

Most Read