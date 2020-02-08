Netflix has made changes to its auto-play preview function, in a Feb. 6, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Netflix finally gives subscribers the ability to shut off auto-play

Company addressed the changes on its Twitter account saying: We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear’

Netflix is finally letting viewers turn off the auto-play preview function.

The much-maligned feature, which forced viewers to watch clips and trailers of movies as they browsed the platform’s titles, can now be disabled under account settings.

It’s a feature that subscribers have begged the company for in order to give them control.

The company addressed the changes on its Twitter account saying: “We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear.”

The backlash over auto-play intensified a number of weeks ago after Netflix released the documentary “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.”

Auto-play of a trailer for the docuseries, about the international hunt for Canadian killer Luka Magnotta, included brief clips of his cat torture videos. Some viewers expressed their anger on social media over unexpectedly encountering flashes of animal cruelty footage with a feature they couldn’t disable.

Other Netflix users have complained that auto-play is especially startling when it’s triggered as they hover over a particular title.

Netflix already made it possible for viewers to deactivate an auto-play feature that kicks viewers to the next episode of a TV series, which is used to encourage binge watching.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

Just Posted

Rare Mercedes stolen from Clinton area

Exact model is a grey 1986 Mercedes 280GE SUV

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

First Nations feast feeds body and soul on Downtown Eastside

Helping Our Urban Kwselktn event in Vancouver has Secwepemc roots

Proposed Cache Creek Village office one-day closure proves contentious

One-day closure would allow staff to complete year end filing

Small communities can be a big help on the Alzheimer’s journey

‘Don’t be afraid to ask if you can help. Little things mean so much.’

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

Waterskiing squirrel at Vancouver boat show irks animal rights group

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Yukon Quest dog team arrives at Dawson City checkpoint without musher

“I see the dog team coming from a distance around the bend and there was no musher”

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Most Read