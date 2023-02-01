FILE - Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the UK and continental Europe, in a statement issued on early Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Off the rails permanently? Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 tour dates, cites injury

‘Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way’

Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.

Osbourne issued a statement early Wednesday saying damage to his spine suffered in an accident four years ago will prevent him from touring.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne said.

The 74-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said “my singing voice is fine” but said he remained physically weak following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement and balance.

He thanked his family, fans, band and crew members and fellow metal pioneers Judas Priest.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” Osbourne said. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase, the statement said.

Osbourne previously cancelled tour dates in Europe and North America in 2019 due to health problems, including a “bad fall” in which he said he injured vertebrae in his neck.

The singer, who enjoyed solo success after leaving Black Sabbath, announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

Osbourne and the other three members of Black Sabbath were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Osbourne and his family, including his wife, Sharon, and two of his three children were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”

