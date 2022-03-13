Nanaimo’s Kenna Deo chats with ‘Wall of Chefs’ host Noah Cappe while competing on the Food Network Canada culinary competition TV show. (Photo courtesy Katia Taylor/Food Network Canada)

Nanaimo’s Kenna Deo chats with ‘Wall of Chefs’ host Noah Cappe while competing on the Food Network Canada culinary competition TV show. (Photo courtesy Katia Taylor/Food Network Canada)

PODCAST: B.C.’s Kenna Deo wins ‘Wall of Chefs’ competition on Food Network

Today in B.C.: Contest for home cooks awards $10,000 prize

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

For our latest installment, host Peter McCully chats with Kenna Deo of Nanaimo, a recent winner in the Wall of Chefs competition for Home Cooks on the Food Network.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

