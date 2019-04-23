Event coordinator and Seaton Secondary drama instructor Lana O’Brien (right) leads Grade 12 student Will Oxtoby of Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Secondary and Grade 11 Vernon Secondary product Aleena Isobe as they mourn the death of fellow Grade 11 VSS student Carmen Sampson in a quick skit of William Shakespeare’s Henry V, as part of the 18th Goodwill Shakespeare Festival. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Shakespeare Fest sees students from across B.C. ‘play on’ in Okanagan

19th annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival draws hundreds from across B.C.

More than 400 students and their teachers from all over B.C. are joining in Vernon to celebrate the arts.

The 19th Annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival gets underway April 28, 29, and 30.

Goodwill Shakespeare Festival returns to Vernon

“The students will be taking three full days of workshops with industry professionals in theatre, film, art, dance, music and writing,” said Lana O’Brien, Goodwill Festival coordinator.

The public has a chance to check out the talents Sunday, April 28 and Monday, April 29 at 6 p.m. performances in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, by donation.

The festival creations culminate on Tuesday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. with the Gala Showcase – again open to the public.

“The students from the acting, choral, writing, make-up, costume design and technical theatre intensive workshops will showcase what they have created in three days,” said O’Brien. “The work is always amazing!”

And the students revel in the experience, as defined by their feedback:

“Shakesfest is an amazing tradition.”

“It’s where kids go to find themselves an escape from the harsh reality known as high school life.”

“It is where we allow the theatre to take control of us and where we embrace our inner divas and inner stars.”

“This festival brings people from all over together in a hodge-podge of acting-stew that we don’t get to experience anywhere else.”

For more information visit www.goodwillshakespeare.ca.

