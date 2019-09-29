South Cariboo singer set to share the rhythms of her heart

100 Mile House singer Ingrid Mapson will be in concert in Ashcroft on Oct. 6. Ingrid Mapson submitted photo.

Locals will have the opportunity to experience an afternoon of live music without leaving Ashcroft when professional singer Ingrid Mapson comes to town this October.

The mezzo-soprano vocalist will perform alongside her pianist Devin Roth at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6. in a concert hosted by the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society.

Mapson has performed with many orchestras and her sound has been compared to Diana Krall and Sarah McLachlan. She is confident that Roth will help her put on a spectacular performance for Ashcroft.

“He is a great pianist and partly the reason is because he is an orchestrator. He orchestrates for large films such as Hotel Transylvania 2 and the Lego Movie,” said Mapson. “I like pianists who can really cover the keyboard, do a lot of notes so that it feels almost like a movement orchestra, and I find that those kind of pianists aren’t that easy to find, and he is one.”

Roth will accompany Mapson throughout her performance on Oct. 6 but will also be playing a couple of solos.

Those who attend Mapson’s concert in Ashcroft can expect to hear music from her 2015 album, Rhythms of the Heart. She recorded the album with Grammy-nominated producer Daryl Bennett.

“They’re a mix of different genres,” Mapson said of the songs she will be performing, noting that the variety includes pop music, film and show-tunes, and a little bit of Latin, too.

Mapson has been singing all her life but began her musical endeavours playing the piano and flute. She said her singing career only took off after she had her four children. The family lives in the South Cariboo but Mapson travels to perform in the Lower Mainland and has toured as far as Calgary and England.

“I’m sort of known as a cross-over singer because I’ll sort of do anything,” she said. “I don’t do punk, I don’t do hip-hop, but generally.”

Mapson is excited to be performing in Ashcroft after working to coordinate a performance in the community for quite some time.

She most recently performed in Richmond for a Chinese Canadian Film Festival’s closing ceremonies. After she finishes up in Ashcroft, she has plans to perform with a few orchestras in Vancouver.

Mapson said she feels a connection to Ashcroft because it’s a small-town somewhat comparable to her home of 100 Mile House.

Mapson will perform at the St. Alban’s Church hall at 501 Brink Street on Oct. 6. Concert-goers can expect two forty-five minute performances with a brief intermission and tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are also available for $20 at the Ashcroft HUB or online via Eventbrite.



editorial@accjournal.ca

