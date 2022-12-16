The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

Singer honoured for his support of various causes

Pop superstar The Weeknd is being recognized for his support of charitable causes with an award from the Slaight Family Foundation.

The Toronto native is the recipient of this year’s Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award.

In a statement, the foundation says The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, will have a $50,000 donation made on his behalf to a charity of his choosing.

Among the causes Tesfaye has supported in recent years is a global hunger fund with the United Nations called the XO Humanitarian Fund, which says it has raised $5 million.

The Slaight Family Foundation also praised his support for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation; Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp; and a University of Toronto fund for a course on Ge’ez, an ancient language of Ethiopia.

Previous recipients of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award include Indigenous singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie,Toronto rock band Rush and the late singer-songwriter Gord Downie.

RELATED: Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021

Pop Music

Previous story
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

Just Posted

The CP Holiday Train’s last live stop in Ashcroft was in December 2019, when the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank was presented with a cheque for $5,500. (from l) Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart; Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden; CP’s Director of Indigenous Relations and Government Affairs Mike LoVecchio; and E. Fry Executive Director Trish Schachtel. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)
CP Holiday Train rolling into Savona and Ashcroft on Dec. 16

A new bus service connecting Lytton and Ashcroft will begin running every Friday starting Dec. 16. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New bus service from Lytton to Ashcroft will run every Friday

The Sage Sound Singers at their Christmas concert in 2021. This year’s concert will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 17, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Sage Sound Singers’ Christmas concert honours very special person

Savona Karate Club member Akira Susanj. (Photo credit: Yoriko Susanj)
Savona karate students find success at international tournament