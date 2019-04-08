The grounds at Coachella Music Festival in California

Worker dies in fall while setting up Coachella Festival

The six-day festival is set to begin on Friday in California

A Coachella worker has died while setting up for the music and arts festival in the Southern California desert.

Goldenvoice, which puts Coachella in Indio each year, said in a statement the man was a lead rigger who died in a fall while working on a stage on festival grounds at the Empire Polo Club. The statement did not identify him by name but said he had been on the Coachella team for 20 years.

READ MORE: Tom Selleck, star of TV and films, is writing memoir

The six-day festival, spread over two long weekends, is scheduled to begin Friday.

The statement said all at Coachella are “grieving this loss.” It said the worker was “doing what he loved.”

READ MORE: Fans mourn grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain 25 years after death

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Janelle Monae are among numerous acts to take to the Coachella stages this year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tom Selleck, star of TV and films, is writing memoir

Just Posted

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

Mudslide travel advisory protocol unique to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton area

Protocol appears to be more cautious than in 2018

Williams Lake company plans Interior bus routes

Adventure Charters will operate from Prince George to Surrey and Williams Lake to Kamloops

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Rotary Citizens of the Year honoured

Four people recognized for their contributions to our communities

A new bench will be dedicated at the Harmony Bell project

A time capsule will also be buried at the site to commemorate the event

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Groups believe not having children is a way to cut a person’s carbon footprint

Thought is particularly prevalent in countries like Canada, which have a greater carbon footprint than less developed nations

Budget bill would tighten loophole that encourages irregular border-crossing

The bill would stop anyone who made a refugee claim in the U.S. from making one in Canada

Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Registered counsellor Lynn Gifford and pooch will be based in Vancouver

‘We’re going to be better next year’: Canucks look forward

Players, coaches say more must be done after four straight playoff misses

Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Most Read