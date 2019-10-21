As more votes have come in, Conservative candidate Cathy McLeod has taken the lead

Poll are closed

7:58 p.m.: Conservative candidate Cathy McLeod is now at 1,274 votes to Liberal Terry Lake’s 945.

NDP candidate Cynthia Egli is in third with 345 votes, Green Party candidate Iain Currie at 316 votes, Animal Protection Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough with 12, People Party’s candidate Ken Finlayson with 47 and Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek with eight.

7:44 p.m.: Conservative candidate Cathy McLeod is now at 817 votes to Liberal Terry Lake’s 570.

NDP candidate Cynthia Egli is in third with 219 votes, Green Party candidate Iain Currie at 202 votes, Animal Protection Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough with eight, People Party’s candidate Ken Finlayson with 23 and Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek with five.

7:40 p.m.: Conservative candidate Cathy McLeod has extended her lead, sitting at 489 votes to Liberal Terry Lake’s 369.

NDP candidate Cynthia Egli is in third with 151 votes, Green Party candidate Iain Currie at 96 votes, Animal Protection Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough with three, People Party’s candidate Ken Finlayson with 14 and Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek with four.

7:35 p.m.: With a few more votes counted, Conservative Cathy McLeod has taken over the lead. She’s now at 116 votes to Liberal Terry Lake’s 109.

NDP candidate Cynthia Egli is in third with 36 votes, Green Party candidate Iain Currie at 20 votes, Animal Protection Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough with two, People Party’s candidate Ken Finlayson with three and Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek with two.

7:27 p.m.: The polls have closed in B.C.

With just very few votes counted, Liberal Party Candidate Terry Lake is leading with 72 votes.

Conservative Cathy McLeod is in second with 64 votes, followed by NDP candidate Cynthia Egli in third with 26 votes, Green Party candidate Iain Currie at 14 votes, Animal Protection Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough with two, People Party’s candidate Ken Finlayson with two and Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek with one.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LIVE: Liberals to win most seats in 2019 federal election
Next story
Supporters gather at election-night headquarters

Just Posted

Young woman from Cariboo Chilcotin victim of highway fatality near Cache Creek

Police said the 23-year-old driver crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach

LIVE STORY: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates square off at forum

Join the Journal as we feature live coverage of the Oct. 16 forum at the Ashcroft HUB

“It’s much more personal, much more vicious. There’s a willingness to go low and be dirty.”

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May reflects on an election campaign like no other she’s known

Enjoy a hot meal and help support Sea Cadets on Oct. 17

Interior Savings staff will be serving up a by-donation meal at the Legion on Thursday

Historic 19th century Ashcroft church gets very modern addition

St. Alban’s Church, built in 1891, now boasts a solar array that will meet its electricity needs

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Most Read