Vote Mate is a website and app created by Burnaby teen. (Black Press Media)

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

A newly-minted voter is hoping Canadians head to the polls with a little more information in their pockets come Oct. 21.

Laef Kucheran, who lives in Burnaby, will be voting in his first election this fall but the 18-year-old has been preparing for this day for a very long time.

Four years ago, he create Votemate.org, an app and website that helps voters select what issues they care about, their stances on those issues and then see which parties and candidates line up with their values.

“I was intrigued about democracy, about how people are informed or not informed,” Kucheran told Black Press Media by phone Tuesday.

“What you know, what you don’t know and how that affects your willingness to do something.”

What Kucheran found was that a lot of people were interested in political issues like housing, climate change or LGBTQ2+ issues.

“They were interested in what you accomplish using democracy but they weren’t interested in the actual running ballot,” he said.

Kucheran said while there is a lot of information available in the media and on different parties’ websites, most people don’t have the time, or desire, to go through all of that.

And while you could call Kucheran an extra-motivated voter, he says his peers are largely interested in politics, even if they can’t vote yet.

“I know a lot of people who are 17 and under who are pissed they can’t vote,” he said.

“I talk with a 16-year-old who’ll say ‘I’m really interested in the government’s position on climate change, or LGBTQ rights… but I still don’t know all the parties.’”

When those teens get to voting age, the interest in politics remains – as does the lack of clarity.

“All of a sudden sudden they have a lot of other stuff to deal with. They have to look for jobs, look at post-secondary and they also no longer have the time.”

Although Kucheran was initially thinking of younger people when he created the app, he says now many of his users are in their 40s, 50s or even older.

“In the end, it’s not something that’s about the technology, it’s about something that’s easily accessible,” he said.

“Vote Mate could easily just be a booklet with every policy right next to each other.”

To use Vote Mate, people sign up and take a quiz, where you pick the issues that are important to you. Options include environment, climate change and energy, illicit drugs and overdoses, and housing.

The site will then tell you who best lines up with your values.

Kucheran, who has operated the website through two elections before this, is trying to include local candidates this time.

“I think it’s 90 per cent of people who vote on the party, not the candidate,” he said.

“Yet, it’s the candidate in the end who’s going to represent you as an MP in Ottawa.”

Kucheran works with candidates to set up bios and extra information that can be added to their profiles on the site, so voters stay connected with their own local ones.

