Conservative Brad Vis wins in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Vis wins in second bid for seat in House of Commons

Brad Vis, winning candidate in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding, arrives at his election-night headquarters at Matsqui Hall in Abbotsford. (Kevin Mills/Mission City Record)

The second time was the charm tonight for Conservative Brad Vis, who will sit in the House of Commons after claiming victory in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding.

Vis, who lost in the riding four years ago to Liberal Jati Sidhu, turned the tables Monday, and was declared the winner by most broadcasters around 8:40 p.m.

Although all votes had yet to be counted in the sprawling riding, which stretches from Lillooet to north Abbotsford, Vis had claimed around 41 per cent of ballots as of 8:50 p.m.

Sidhu trailed, with about 24 per cent of the vote, followed by the NDP’s Michael Nenn, who was selected by about 19 per cent of voters.

Vis watched the results come in privately and is expectedc to join supporters at a reception at Matsqui Community Hall around 9 p.m. He was set to speak to reporters shortly thereafter.

More to come …