Get to know your local candidates in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding

In advance of the Oct. 21 federal election, find out where the candidates stand

There are six candidates running in the federal election in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding, and The Journal asked five of them the same three questions. Their answers are given here, with candidates’ responses in alphabetical order by surname.

Marxist-Leninist Party candidate Elaine Wismer was a late entry into the field, and did not provide any contact information. As of press time, there has been no reply to a request to the Marxist-Leninist Party for Lismer’s contact information.

There will be an All-Candidates’ Forum for the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Ashcroft HUB, and all area residents are encouraged to attend and hear what the candidates have to say.

General voting day for the 2019 federal election is Monday, Oct. 21, with advance voting in most areas. The dates and locations of advance voting/general voting opportunities will be on the card sent to all eligible voters. If you have not received a card, go to https://www.elections.ca/home.aspx.


