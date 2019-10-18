NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning on Vancouver Island on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (CP)

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer returns to Quebec on Friday, a province he just left, to campaign alongside the candidate hoping to knock People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier out of the House of Commons.

Scheer starts the day in Fredericton but plans to hit Beauce, outside Quebec City, with Conservative candidate Richard Lehoux before moving on to a rally in Drummondville.

Bernier, who just barely lost the Conservative leadership to Scheer before quitting and starting his own party, will make his first public appearance outside his home riding in days, at an afternoon news conference in Quebec City.

The Greens and the New Democrats have similar head-to-head schedules: both Green Leader Elizabeth May and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are barnstorming ridings on Vancouver Island, where the NDP has been dominant but the Greens have two seats and are looking for more.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has just spent two days in Quebec, from Montreal to Sherbrooke to Trois-Rivieres and back, and now is turning his attention to ridings outside Toronto.

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

He has stops scheduled in the suburbs of Whitby and Vaughan, and in Barrie and Orillia, smaller cities in Toronto’s outer orbit.

The Canadian Press

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada's housing crisis?
