Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

One of federal Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy’s election signs has been vandalized with blackface.

The incumbent for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge saw the sign at the roundabout on Airport Way, near the Golden Ears Bridge, when coming back from a rally on Tuesday night.

“I never expected to see this here. This is disheartening,” said Ruimy. “For me, it makes me a lot stronger to stand up against racism.”

The Liberal campaign was rocked by a storm of criticism last week, after images of a younger Justin Trudeau wearing blackface and dressed in ethnic costumes surfaced.

Ruimy defended his party’s leader, saying his policies as prime minister show he is not racist, and that he apologized and “owned” his mistakes.

He said such public racism – like putting blackface on his signs – is not socially productive.

“It’s not who we are. It hurts everybody, and makes everybody look bad.”

He acknowledged that publicizing the vandalism could make the problem worse, but wanted to call out the perpetrators.

“This is unacceptable. I will not let them win.”

Ruimy said six other Liberal signs have been cut, knocked down or demolished.

The riding’s Conservative candidate Marc Dalton said he “condemns this disgusting act of vandalism.

“What happened is totally inappropriate.”

He did, however, also condemn Trudeau’s “various blackface activities.”

“They are made worse by him labelling his opponents bigots, racists and white supremacists,” said Dalton. “The hypocrisy of it all is a big disturbing.”

Daldon said his campaign has also had problems with stolen and vandalized signs.

