Federal Election

LIVE: Results coming in for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, Abbotsford ridings

Follow along to see real-time results from the 2019 federal election

Polls are closed in British Columbia, and the results of the election in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon and Abbotsford ridings will be coming in throughout the night.

The Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding, which stretches from Abbotsford in the south to Cache Creek in the north, has nearly 70,000 registered voters, in a population of nearly 95,000. In the 2015 election, the riding was the last to be called across the country, with Conservative candidate Brad Vis losing by less than 100 votes.

The Abbotsford riding has nearly 75,000 voters in a population of 101,814. It has been the riding of Conservative candidate Ed Fast since 2006, when he won with 63 per cent of the vote. His percentage of the votes went up in each election until 2015, when he was elected in with only 48 per cent of the ballots in Abbotsford.

Follow along with the results from the 2019 federal election below.

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon 2019 election results
Infogram


