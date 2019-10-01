Elaine Wismer (pictured here in a Black Press file photo from 2015) will be running for the Marxist-Leninist Party in the 2019 federal election.

Marxist-Leninist candidate announced for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Elaine Wismer will be running in the federal election this month

The Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding has added another candidate to its federal election list.

Elaine Wismer will be running with the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada as one of 50 candidates across the country. She joins fellow candidates Brad Vis (Conservative), Jati Sidhu (Liberal), Michael Nenn (NDP), John Kidder (Green) and Nick Csaszar (People’s Party of Canada) in the campaign.

This will be the fourth time Wismer has ran in a federal election for the Marxist-Leninist party. She first ran in 1980, then again in 1997 and in 2015.

Wismer has not sent out a press release to the Agassiz Harrison Observer, and no contact information is listed for her with Elections Canada or the Marxist-Leninist party website. So far, the party has not returned the request for more information from the Observer.

The party describes its candidates as “worker politicians who fight for people’s empowerment,” and says it works for political renewal by calling for the abolition of the privledges for the few.

“Rule by Decree can be expected from whichever party or coalition comes to power,” the party’s website states. “This is why in this election and beyond, Marxist-Leninist Party candidates call on Canadians to take an active approach to democratic renewal by speaking in their own name.”

The deadline for candidates to file their candidacy with Elections Canada was Sept. 30. An official list of candidates will be released on Oct. 2.

The next all-candidates debate will be held in Harrison Mills on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Harrison Mills Community Hall (1995 School Rd). The debate will begin at 7 p.m.

The general election will be held on Monday, Oct. 21.


