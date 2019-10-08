Liberal Party candidate Jati Sidhu.

Meet the candidates: Jati Sidhu (Liberal)

Sidhu sees financial security, home and mental health care, and climate change as major concerns

1) What is your background, and why are you running?

I have a long history in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, having lived in and contributed to this region for 45 years, most recently serving as the Member of Parliament.

During that time it has been my honour to bring my experience and service to organizations including the Abbotsford Police Board and the Upper Fraser Valley Board of Directors. As a volunteer I have helped raise funds for many organizations, including the Abbotsford Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

As a successful farmer and homebuilder, I have employed local workers and suppliers and supported our economy.

It will be my pleasure to continue to represent your voice in Ottawa.

2) What do you see as the top three issues facing the riding?

a) To ensure financial security for families and seniors.

• We have cut taxes for nine million middle-class Canadians;

• Introduced the Canada Child Benefit, which helped nine out of 10 families and lifted 300,000 children out of poverty;

• Increased the Guaranteed Income Supplement for one million seniors, will increase the OAS by 10 per cent for seniors over the age of 74, and will increase the CPP survivor’s benefit by 25 per cent.

• A typical middle-class family of four is now $2,000 better off per year.

b) Our Government has helped more people access home care and mental health care, allocating $11 billion in new funding. We overhauled drug pricing, which will save Canadians approximately $13 billion over the next decade. We will invest an additional $6 billion to support a stronger Medicare and public health system, improve access to home care and palliative care, and implement a National Pharmacare System.

c) Climate change represents a real threat. Our government is taking real action now by:

• Investing in renewables to get to 90 per cent clean electricity by 2030;

• Supporting over 1,200 public transit projects across the country;

• Making zero-emission vehicles more affordable and accessible;

• Phasing out coal by 2030;

• Banning harmful single-use plastics and microbeads; and

• Putting a price on pollution.

3) How will you balance dealing with the different needs and challenges of large Fraser Valley communities and small rural ones in a very large riding?

As your Member of Parliament I have demonstrated that there are a number of successful ways of staying in contact with residents in the riding.

I will continue to consult with local community mayors and councillors, and conduct town hall meetings on important topics, such as a national seniors’ strategy and a national pharmacare system.

Residents of the riding know that I publish quarterly mailings detailing federal programs and legislation impacting their lives. I will continue to engage a Northern Coordinator for the riding.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Singh’s stance on Bill 21 called out by anti-hate group

Just Posted

New mosaic celebrates, honours Ashcroft’s Japanese-Canadians

‘Kan Jo’ mosaic one of three pieces unveiled that commemorate the Japanese experience in Ashcroft

Honour Ranch near Ashcroft now open to help support uniformed personnel

‘We’re going to save lots of lives right here. I just know we will.’

New CAO brings experience and enthusiasm to Ashcroft, addresses employment history

‘It’s a tricky job and everybody has their knives out…’

Interior Health holding public meeting in Ashcroft

Members of the public will have opportunity to ask questions about health care in the area

Learn more about anthropologist James Teit of Spences Bridge

Presentation at Ashcroft Library celebrates Teit’s groundbreaking works

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read