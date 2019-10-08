Meet the candidates: Jati Sidhu (Liberal)

Sidhu sees financial security, home and mental health care, and climate change as major concerns

1) What is your background, and why are you running?

I have a long history in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, having lived in and contributed to this region for 45 years, most recently serving as the Member of Parliament.

During that time it has been my honour to bring my experience and service to organizations including the Abbotsford Police Board and the Upper Fraser Valley Board of Directors. As a volunteer I have helped raise funds for many organizations, including the Abbotsford Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

As a successful farmer and homebuilder, I have employed local workers and suppliers and supported our economy.

It will be my pleasure to continue to represent your voice in Ottawa.

2) What do you see as the top three issues facing the riding?

a) To ensure financial security for families and seniors.

• We have cut taxes for nine million middle-class Canadians;

• Introduced the Canada Child Benefit, which helped nine out of 10 families and lifted 300,000 children out of poverty;

• Increased the Guaranteed Income Supplement for one million seniors, will increase the OAS by 10 per cent for seniors over the age of 74, and will increase the CPP survivor’s benefit by 25 per cent.

• A typical middle-class family of four is now $2,000 better off per year.

b) Our Government has helped more people access home care and mental health care, allocating $11 billion in new funding. We overhauled drug pricing, which will save Canadians approximately $13 billion over the next decade. We will invest an additional $6 billion to support a stronger Medicare and public health system, improve access to home care and palliative care, and implement a National Pharmacare System.

c) Climate change represents a real threat. Our government is taking real action now by:

• Investing in renewables to get to 90 per cent clean electricity by 2030;

• Supporting over 1,200 public transit projects across the country;

• Making zero-emission vehicles more affordable and accessible;

• Phasing out coal by 2030;

• Banning harmful single-use plastics and microbeads; and

• Putting a price on pollution.

3) How will you balance dealing with the different needs and challenges of large Fraser Valley communities and small rural ones in a very large riding?

As your Member of Parliament I have demonstrated that there are a number of successful ways of staying in contact with residents in the riding.

I will continue to consult with local community mayors and councillors, and conduct town hall meetings on important topics, such as a national seniors’ strategy and a national pharmacare system.

Residents of the riding know that I publish quarterly mailings detailing federal programs and legislation impacting their lives. I will continue to engage a Northern Coordinator for the riding.



