Not sure where to vote? Find out here. Photo: Elections Canada

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Read about local candidates here, and find out where to vote

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time. The Bloc Québécois, under Yves-François Blanchet, is only running candidates in Quebec.

Polls are now open in British Columbia, and will close at 7 p.m. local time.

The majority of Journal readers are in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding, which includes Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge, Lytton, Lillooet, Mission, Kent, Harrison Hot Springs, and part of the City of Abbotsford. Clinton is part of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, which includes Kamloops, Sun Peaks, Clinton, 100 Mile House, Barriere, and Clearwater.

POLLING STATIONS

Ashcroft: Ashcroft Community Hall, 509 Bancroft Street

Cache Creek: Cache Creek Community Hall, 1270 Stage Road

Clinton: Clinton Memorial Hall, 306 Lebourdais Street

Lytton: Lytton Memorial Hall, 918 Main Street

Spences Bridge: Clemes Hall, Highway 8, Spences Bridge

CANDIDATES

There are six candidates running in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, listed here alphabetically by surname. Click on each candidate’s name to read their answers to three questions put to them by the Journal (we were unable to contact the Marxist-Leninist Party candidate).

Julius Nick CSASZAR (People’s Party of Canada).

John KIDDER (Green)

Michael NENN (NDP)

Jati SIDHU (Liberal)

Brad VIS (Conservative)

Elaine WISMER (Marxist-Leninist)

There are seven candidates running in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, listed here alphabetically by surname. Click on each candidate’s name to read their answers to questions put to them by the 100 Mile Free Press.

Kira CHEESEBOROUGH (Animal Protection Party)

Iain CURRIE (Green)

Cynthia EGLI (NDP)

Kenneth FINLAYSON (People’s Party)

Peter KEREK (Communist)

Terry LAKE (Liberal)

Cathy McLEOD (Conservative)

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions — such as what kind of identification to bring when you go to vote — click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign
Next story
Canadians begin to cast ballots after divisive campaign, and amid tight polls

Just Posted

Young woman from Cariboo Chilcotin victim of highway fatality near Cache Creek

Police said the 23-year-old driver crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach

LIVE STORY: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates square off at forum

Join the Journal as we feature live coverage of the Oct. 16 forum at the Ashcroft HUB

“It’s much more personal, much more vicious. There’s a willingness to go low and be dirty.”

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May reflects on an election campaign like no other she’s known

Enjoy a hot meal and help support Sea Cadets on Oct. 17

Interior Savings staff will be serving up a by-donation meal at the Legion on Thursday

Historic 19th century Ashcroft church gets very modern addition

St. Alban’s Church, built in 1891, now boasts a solar array that will meet its electricity needs

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

Many leaders remain in B.C. for the final hours of the campaign

Most Read