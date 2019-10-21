Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Read about local candidates here, and find out where to vote

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time. The Bloc Québécois, under Yves-François Blanchet, is only running candidates in Quebec.

Polls are now open in British Columbia, and will close at 7 p.m. local time.

The majority of Journal readers are in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding, which includes Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge, Lytton, Lillooet, Mission, Kent, Harrison Hot Springs, and part of the City of Abbotsford. Clinton is part of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, which includes Kamloops, Sun Peaks, Clinton, 100 Mile House, Barriere, and Clearwater.

POLLING STATIONS

Ashcroft: Ashcroft Community Hall, 509 Bancroft Street

Cache Creek: Cache Creek Community Hall, 1270 Stage Road

Clinton: Clinton Memorial Hall, 306 Lebourdais Street

Lytton: Lytton Memorial Hall, 918 Main Street

Spences Bridge: Clemes Hall, Highway 8, Spences Bridge

CANDIDATES

There are six candidates running in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, listed here alphabetically by surname. Click on each candidate’s name to read their answers to three questions put to them by the Journal (we were unable to contact the Marxist-Leninist Party candidate).

Julius Nick CSASZAR (People’s Party of Canada).

John KIDDER (Green)

Michael NENN (NDP)

Jati SIDHU (Liberal)

Brad VIS (Conservative)

Elaine WISMER (Marxist-Leninist)

There are seven candidates running in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, listed here alphabetically by surname. Click on each candidate’s name to read their answers to questions put to them by the 100 Mile Free Press.

Kira CHEESEBOROUGH (Animal Protection Party)

Iain CURRIE (Green)

Cynthia EGLI (NDP)

Kenneth FINLAYSON (People’s Party)

Peter KEREK (Communist)

Terry LAKE (Liberal)

Cathy McLEOD (Conservative)

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions — such as what kind of identification to bring when you go to vote — click here.

