Supporters wait for results to come in at Ed Fast’s camp at the Sandman Inn in Abbotsford. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

Supporters gather at election-night headquarters

Candidates await results in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon and Abbotsford ridings

The polls are now closed for the federal election and the candidates in the ridings of Abbotsford and Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon (MMFC) are awaiting the results.

Some of the key candidates have not yet shown up at their election night locations. Liberals Jati Sidhu (MMFC) and Seamus Heffernan (Abbotsford) are sharing the Abbotsford Banquet Centre, where about 100 supporters are gathered, as of 7:40 p.m.

Several are sporting red “re-elect” shirts.

MMFC Conservative candidate Brad Vis is not expected to show up at his location – Matsqui Hall – until after 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, long-time Abbotsford MP Ed Fast will be at the Sandman Inn, where there are currently about 80 supporters.

Many of those people had worked on his campaign, and are now closely watching the results. They applauded as Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was declared the winner in his own riding, Regina-Qu’Appelle.

Keep watching for updates …

Also running locally in the two ridings are:

ABBOTSFORD:

• Aeriol Alderking – Christian Heritage Party

• Locke Duncan – People’s Party of Canada

• Stephen Fowler – Green Party

• Madeleine Sauve – NDP

MISSION-MATSQUI-FRASER CANYON:

• Nick Csaszar – People’s Party of Canada

• John Kidder – Green Party

• Michael Nenn – NDP

• Elaine Wismer – Marxist-Leninist

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE POLL RESULTS

