FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks next to the Watermark sculpture along the St. John River in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Thursday August 15, 2019. He will have the campaign stage mostly to himself Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 as he reveals the bulk of his party’s re-election platform. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)

Trudeau to reveal bulk of Liberal campaign platform Sunday in Ontario

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will have the campaign stage mostly to himself today

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will have the campaign stage mostly to himself today as he reveals the bulk of his party’s re-election platform.

He has a mid-day event scheduled at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus, where he’s promising to reveal what the Liberals call “a real plan for the middle class.”

The Liberals, Conservatives and New Democrats have spent much of the three-week-old campaign fighting over who will do more for average Canadians’ incomes, expenses and debts.

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer is off the campaign trail today.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is spending a sixth straight day in B.C., with a town hall meeting in the Vancouver suburb of Surrey on his campaign agenda.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is making an announcement on artificial intelligence and automation in Vancouver, and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is appearing at what’s billed as a discussion of free speech with an American YouTube personality.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

Just Posted

Three mosaics will be revealed during Japanese Canadian Mosaics Unveiling Celebration

The celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Ashcroft Public Library

Ashcroft Seniors bring home the gold

16 local participants competed in the 2019 55+ BC Games in Kelowna this September

Smile Cookie sales will help local student purchase new hearing aids

‘Last year we raised just over $3,000. This year we’ve raised considerably more’

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

The Rundown: Clinton News

Clinton wins 5 Blooms for first time at 16th Annual Provincial Awards

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in B.C.

Undefeated, every time

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

Most Read