Ashcroft Legion gets a makeover

New paint job, fence, and sign part of ongoing renovations at the branch.

(from left) Ashcroft Legion Poppy Chair Jan Mazerall, former Ashcroft Mayor Jack Jeyes, and Ashcroft Legion President and Zone Commander George Cooke in front of the Ashcroft Legion building. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #113 (Ashcroft) made a successful application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust Façade Improvement Program, which helped them continue their renovation of the branch by painting the exterior of the building, putting up new fencing, and getting a new sign.

Renovations began with new air conditioning and a new roof, flooring, and chairs, and will continue with new outdoor tables and a new barbecue shed and improvements to the back patio.

The Legion’s poppy campaign to benefit veterans continues through Nov. 10; remember the vets and wear a poppy.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter