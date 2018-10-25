Musician Lucas Olsen will be bringing classical music to the area in a concert on November 2.

Classical music concert coming to Ashcroft

An evening of classical music will take place at St. Alban’s on Nov. 2

By Alice Durksen

What is it that I love so much about classical music? One composer said “Classical music expresses what cannot be put into words.” Another music lover said “I like listening to it just as I like looking at a beautiful flower drenched with rain.”

So perhaps it is natural that I am having trouble finding words to express how enthused I am to bring classical music to Ashcroft for those here and in the surrounding area who would love to experience it live. As I write I am inspired by Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2”, and even more excited to once again experience an evening of classical music with the beautiful acoustics of St. Alban’s Church. With Cvetozar Vutev’s help, I hope to make it an annual fall and spring event.

Vutev, who is concertmaster with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, will be bringing two talented musicians with him for the November 2 concert. He is sharing the program with his advanced violin student, Lucas Olsen, who will be pursuing entrance to music school when he completes his Bachelor of Arts at TRU. Vutev will also be accompanied by Margaret Waldon at the piano, and later in the evening he and Olsen will play violin and viola duets. Come feed your soul on beautiful music while supporting our local area talent.

So mark your calendar for Friday, November 2 and contact me at alice@durksen.ca or at (250) 457-3227 before November 1 for tickets ($20 each; $10 for those under age 19; no charge for children under 12). Tickets can also be purchased at the door (the concert starts at 7 p.m.).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Theatre Diaries 5: What’s my line?

Just Posted

Cache Creek elects new mayor for first time in 28 years

Newcomer Santo Talarico becomes Cache Creek mayor

Barbara Roden first woman elected as mayor in Ashcroft

Honoured by voters’ trust and looking forward to taking Village to next level

Ashcroft councillors-elect excited about being elected

Council newcomers bring different skill sets and some bright new ideas

Susan Swan wins Clinton mayor race by one vote

Incumbent councillor defeats former mayor and two other contenders.

Ashcroft Legion hosting a children’s Christmas party

Fundraising has been successful; the next step is to get children signed up.

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read