Classical music concert coming to Ashcroft

By Alice Durksen

What is it that I love so much about classical music? One composer said “Classical music expresses what cannot be put into words.” Another music lover said “I like listening to it just as I like looking at a beautiful flower drenched with rain.”

So perhaps it is natural that I am having trouble finding words to express how enthused I am to bring classical music to Ashcroft for those here and in the surrounding area who would love to experience it live. As I write I am inspired by Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2”, and even more excited to once again experience an evening of classical music with the beautiful acoustics of St. Alban’s Church. With Cvetozar Vutev’s help, I hope to make it an annual fall and spring event.

Vutev, who is concertmaster with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, will be bringing two talented musicians with him for the November 2 concert. He is sharing the program with his advanced violin student, Lucas Olsen, who will be pursuing entrance to music school when he completes his Bachelor of Arts at TRU. Vutev will also be accompanied by Margaret Waldon at the piano, and later in the evening he and Olsen will play violin and viola duets. Come feed your soul on beautiful music while supporting our local area talent.

So mark your calendar for Friday, November 2 and contact me at alice@durksen.ca or at (250) 457-3227 before November 1 for tickets ($20 each; $10 for those under age 19; no charge for children under 12). Tickets can also be purchased at the door (the concert starts at 7 p.m.).



