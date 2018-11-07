Fire chiefs for the day have wonderful time

This year’s Fire Chiefs for the Day at Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft on Nov. 2 were Lillian Pierro (Kindergarten) and Paxton Mayden (Grade 1).

As per tradition, the chiefs were picked up at their homes and taken to school, then picked up after school and taken to the fire hall, where they had a tour of the hall and the other trucks, were given a ride around town in Engine 3, received bags filled with fire department goodies, and were then taken home.

“I love the looks on their faces when I give them my radio and say ‘Thanks for the day off; you’re in charge now,’” says Ashcroft Fire Chief Josh White. “It’s priceless.”



Chief White and Lillian Pierro.

Paxten Mayden and Chief White.