(from left) Paxten Mayden, Fire Chief Josh White, Lillian Pierro.

Fire chiefs for the day have wonderful time

Two Ashcroft students got engine rides, a fire hall tour, and more

This year’s Fire Chiefs for the Day at Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft on Nov. 2 were Lillian Pierro (Kindergarten) and Paxton Mayden (Grade 1).

As per tradition, the chiefs were picked up at their homes and taken to school, then picked up after school and taken to the fire hall, where they had a tour of the hall and the other trucks, were given a ride around town in Engine 3, received bags filled with fire department goodies, and were then taken home.

“I love the looks on their faces when I give them my radio and say ‘Thanks for the day off; you’re in charge now,’” says Ashcroft Fire Chief Josh White. “It’s priceless.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Chief White and Lillian Pierro.

Paxten Mayden and Chief White.

Paxten Mayden and Lillian Pierro with their goodie bags at the fire hall.

Previous story
B.C. cat loves paddleboarding
Next story
Purple poppies to remember animals of war

Just Posted

New bus route from Merritt to Prince George will pick-up in Cache Creek, Clinton

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service will also run from Merritt to Langley via Spences Bridge

Fossil from Marble Canyon could become a provincial symbol

British Columbians can vote for a provincial fossil, with a local candidate in the running

Fire chiefs for the day have wonderful time

Two Ashcroft students got engine rides, a fire hall tour, and more

Ashcroft Legion gets a makeover

New paint job, fence, and sign part of ongoing renovations at the branch.

Local News Briefs: Rock solid curling club introduces kids to the joy of curling

Plus a free SuperHost workshop, create your own Christmas cards, a change for CBC Radio, and more.

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Transferring prisoners to healing lodges to be restricted, Goodale says

The move comes after public anger that Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered the energy board to review the marine impacts and submit a report no later than Feb. 22

B.C. MLA’s meal claim comes at an awkward time

Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day

Purple poppies to remember animals of war

An eight-year-old girl from Kamloops is selling poppies, worn to remembers animals of war

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Most Read