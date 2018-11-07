The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Chamber of Commerce info session

Community Futures Sun Country is hosting a Chamber of Commerce information session on Thursday, Nov. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Clinton Library, 1506 Tingley Street. All business owners and managers—whether home-based, retail, service, commercial, or industrial-based—are invited to attend.

Seniors’ Association meeting and AGM

The next regular meeting for the Clinton Seniors’ Association will be on Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre after lunch. The AGM will be held on the same day, beginning at 2:30 p.m. There will be an election of officers and directors at the AGM.

December events

The Children’s Community Christmas Party is coming up soon, and sign-up lists are available around town. For more information or to sign up, contact Marian Nelson at (778) 207-0153. Be sure to have your children’s names, ages, and contact information ready.

The deadline for sign-up is early this year: please register by Tuesday, Nov. 13 to make sure your child gets a gift. The party will take place on Sunday, Dec. 2 beginning at 1 p.m. Sign-up sheets are available at the Legion, post office, Budget Foods, Integris Credit Union, and the Insurance office. Registration is for children aged 12 and under.

The Royal Canadian Legion will be holding a Christmas Craft Sale in Clinton on Saturday, Dec. 1. It will feature soup and a bun, too. To book a table, call Marian Nelson at (778) 207-0153 or contact Christine at (250) 459-2731.

A Community Christmas Dinner will take place on Dec. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m., and will be hosted by the Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle. Stay tuned for more details about this event.

10th annual Clinton Craft Sale

Almost 120 people turned up at the 10th annual CiB Fall Craft Sale on Saturday, Oct. 27. Admission was by donation, and Mary Burrage greeted everyone, helping all attendees enter the draw for door prizes.

This was another successful day for Clinton’s Communities in Bloom committee, which hosted 23 vendor tables at the hall. CiB members staffed the kitchen, offering homemade chili and beef barley and vegetable soups, as well as coffee, muffins, cinnamon rolls, and apple cake.

The day’s door prize winners were Mary Lou Cary, Mac Robertson, Steve Appleby, Gloria Ferguson, Dora Taylor, Dora Billy, Margaret Fletcher, and Doug Nelson. Yvette May, who is Clinton’s CiB Chair, wishes to thank everyone who came out and helped create another great event for the community.

Thank you, volunteers!

The Kids’ Halloween Party, hosted by the Spirit of Clinton committee’s Recreation Commission, was a great success on Oct. 31. Thank you to each of the volunteers who stepped up to donate their time. This was the best Kids’ Halloween Party that I’ve been part of in Clinton, and I heard that sentiment echoed by parents and volunteers who attended. Residents also posted online about how enjoyable the event was.

What a difference we can make when we all work together! When one or even three people are responsible for the organization of an entire event, it can become quite challenging and even draining. But when many people come together and tasks are delegated, sharing obstacles and combining our many skills makes for easy work.

It was a pleasure to work alongside the volunteers this year. I enjoyed the opportunity to take a few photos at the event, too, and if you can believe it, even ate a hot dog! During past SCC events, there’s hardly been a spare moment for the few volunteers to take a bathroom or food break. This is just another reason that we are thankful for the help.

Let’s keep the ball rolling! The kids’ community Christmas party is coming up soon, and so is the PAC auction. There are so many ways to get involved in Clinton, and it really is as simple as signing your name and showing up.

I can promise that giving back feels good; just ask a volunteer. We might be tired some of the time, and we’re busy most of the time, but we do it because it feels right all of the time.

Not everyone will be able to volunteer at every stage in their life, but everyone should be a volunteer at some point. If you can make it a recurring habit, you’ll be a better person for doing so, and your community will thank you for your efforts.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



