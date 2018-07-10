On his Facebook page, Erik Brown wrote “9 days. 7 missions and 63 hours inside Tham Laung Cave. Success.”

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

A man who attended Langley’s D.W. Poppy Secondary was part of the Thai cave rescue of 12 boys and their coach.

Erik Brown is working as a diving instructor for Team Blue Immersion, a technical diving school in Egypt that he co-founded.

He was among a group of international divers who took part in the rescue.

Several Thai navy divers along with British divers and other international divers, more than a dozen in all, were part of the complicated rescue that took several days. The mission began June 23. On June 24, rescue teams found the bags and sandals of the boys deep within the caves that started flooding. On June 25, officials start pumping water out of the caves but had still not reached the boys.

The teen boys and their coach were trapped for days underground before the first rescuers got to them on July 2. The next day Thai Navy SEALs take food, fresh water and blankets to the boys and provided the first photos to their families and the world.

Experts worked to figure out how to rescue them.

Starting July 8, 18 divers entered the caves and 11 hours later emerged with the first of four boys. Four more are extracted July 9 with the rest safely brought out July 10.

 

Erik Brown is one of the expert divers who took part in the Thai cave rescue. (Facebook)

Previous story
B.C. naturopath ordered to pay $20,000 over improper injections

Just Posted

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department gets new command vehicle

Corporate donations funded the purchase of the new vehicle.

Community Wellness Manager in place to help with mental health issues

Krista Billy will be working with community members to assist them in getting the support they need.

Cache Creek looks at seniors’ housing, business expansion

The Village is moving forward with two major studies, and is looking for community feedback.

Local News Briefs: Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton are Communities in Bloom

Plus a fun day at the HUB, ‘unwined’ at Historic Hat Creek, Era of Megafires presentation, and more.

Secwepemc sign defaced with racist slogans

Vandalism comes after Skeetchestn sign beside Highway 1 cut down.

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was standing alone and holding a small knife.

Federal Finance Department at risk of big-impact cyberattack, say internal documents

The federal Finance Department faces a moderate risk of a cyberattack that could deliver a significant blow to its ability to carry out some crucial government operations.

Land sale went through under market value, B.C. auditor confirms

No bias or bid rigging found, NDP government hiring consultant

Most Read