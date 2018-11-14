(Unsplash)

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

Nearly half of Canadians are more prepared for a weather emergency than a financial one, a poll released Wednesday by RBC suggests.

The survey, which included 2,000 Canadians, found 35 per cent of them kept up with weather-related news online, compared to just 19 per cent who kept up with financial news.

Although about 60 per cent think weather and banking apps are useful, only 35 per cent of those surveyed regularly checked their banking app, compared to 62 per cent who checked a weather app.

Richa Hingorani, senior director of digital strategy at RBC, said tuning into your finances should be treated similarly to checking the forecast.

“While you don’t need to check in on your finances each time you head out the door, knowing what lies ahead of you, and being able to plan for the future, is crucial,” Hingorani said.

She recommended setting up a financial plan and digital checking-up on spending habits, cash flow and debts to avoid any nasty surprises.

Some things should be checked seasonally, she added, such as RRSPs in the winter and home prices in the spring and fall, and looking at RESPs in the fall as children start school.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

