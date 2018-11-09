‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

You could call it an expensive lesson – hopefully well learned.

West Vancouver police pulled over a 16-year-old Learner driver speeding along Cypress Bowl Road on Thursday afternoon.

Not only was the boy distracted while driving, authorities said, but he was also driving without an adult over the age of 25 who holds a valid driver’s licence. He also had no ‘L’ sign on the vehicle.

Police said the teen was given four tickets – one for each offence – and his family car was towed back home at his family’s expense.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion
Next story
Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Just Posted

New bus route from Merritt to Prince George will pick-up in Cache Creek, Clinton

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service will also run from Merritt to Langley via Spences Bridge

Fossil from Marble Canyon could become a provincial symbol

British Columbians can vote for a provincial fossil, with a local candidate in the running

Fire chiefs for the day have wonderful time

Two Ashcroft students got engine rides, a fire hall tour, and more

Ashcroft Legion gets a makeover

New paint job, fence, and sign part of ongoing renovations at the branch.

Local News Briefs: Rock solid curling club introduces kids to the joy of curling

Plus a free SuperHost workshop, create your own Christmas cards, a change for CBC Radio, and more.

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Cariboo daycare chosen as one of B.C.’s $10-a-day pilot sites

Quesnel provider will offer seven low-cost daycare spaces as part of government prototype project

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

Most Read