Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

A Manitoba legislature member who was booted from the governing Progressive Conservative caucus over inappropriate remarks says he is not a sexual harasser.

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era, and had no intention of harming anyone.

Graydon, who is 72, was kicked out of caucus last month after media reports said he invited two junior staff members to sit on his lap and invited another to lick food off his face.

Graydon says he has no memory of the face remark and has apologized for any inappropriate comments.

Graydon says he will sit as an Independent and will not run for re-election in 2020.

Graydon stirred up controversy last winter when he called asylum-seekers crossing the border a drain on society.

The Canadian Press

