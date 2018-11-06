Twitter

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake is postponing two concerts in Vancouver due to bruised vocal chords.

Promoter Live Nation says on Twitter the concerts will no longer take place on Thursday and Friday.

The promoter says instead Timberlake will bring his “Man of the Woods” tour to Rogers Arena on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Timberlake also recently postponed concerts in Edmonton for the same reason.

Rather than performing Sunday and Monday, Timberlake is now set to play on Feb. 6 and 7.

He also had to delay concerts in New York last month, saying his vocal chords are “severely bruised.”

The Canadian Press

