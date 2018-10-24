Darcy Hickey is $1 million richer after checking an old lottery ticket. (BC Lottery Corporation)

Kamloops man wins big after checking lotto ticket three months later

Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope

By Kamloops This Week

He is Kamloops’ newest millionaire, but Darcy Hickey remains a bit perturbed that he was getting up and heading to work each morning for the past three and a half months.

The 51-year-old construction worker toiled under the hot sun and endured the smoky skies all summer, not realizing he was a million dollars richer.

READ MORE: $1.5-billion U.S. Mega Millions winning ticket sold in South Carolina

Hickey bought an $11 quick pick ticket for the July 6 Lotto Max draw and, as he normally does, tucked it away in his “lottery envelope.”

There it sat with other tickets as July rolled into August and August gave way to September and September welcomed October.

Only this past Monday — on Oct. 22, a full 109 days after the winning numbers were drawn — did Hickey decide to check the tickets in the lottery envelope.

He took them to the kiosk in Northills Centre, where he had bought the quick pick, and slid them into the self-check ticket machine.

“It said I had a winning ticket of a million dollars,” Hickey said. “I put it aside and checked a few more tickets. Then I checked it again and brought it to the clerk.”

His numbers — 1, 20, 24, 30, 38, 42 and 47 — matched all seven digits in one of the July 6 Lotto Max additional $1-million draws, which are added once the grand prize exceeds $50 million.

“I was really nervous,” he said. “I had butterflies. I haven’t slept much.”

He added it is far too soon to determine what he will do with the windfall, with retirement still up in the air.

“I haven’t thought about that yet,” he said when asked if he will continue to work.

Next up is a trip to China with his better half, where they will see the Great Wall. It is a trip that was booked well before Hickey realized he had struck it big.

With the kids now grown and on their own, Hickey said he has time to ponder the next steps in life, made easier by a winning lottery ticket.

DID YOU KNOW?

As the seller of the winning $1 million ticket, the operator of the Northills Centre kiosk is paid $2,000 by the BC Lottery Corporation, the maximum amount a retailer is paid for selling a winning ticket.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
5 tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween
Next story
VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Cache Creek elects new mayor for first time in 28 years

Newcomer Santo Talarico becomes Cache Creek mayor

Barbara Roden first woman elected as mayor in Ashcroft

Honoured by voters’ trust and looking forward to taking Village to next level

Ashcroft councillors-elect excited about being elected

Council newcomers bring different skill sets and some bright new ideas

Susan Swan wins Clinton mayor race by one vote

Incumbent councillor defeats former mayor and two other contenders.

Ashcroft Legion hosting a children’s Christmas party

Fundraising has been successful; the next step is to get children signed up.

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read