100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Man arrested after armed confrontation in 108 Mile Ranch

Police confiscated several firearms in connection with the incident

100 Mile House RCMP arrested a 108 Mile Ranch man and confiscated several firearms after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police received a report of a possible home invasion on Telqua Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. The initial complaint came from a neighbour that an older male was pointing a rifle at another man in a neighbour’s yard, and screaming for help. The older man also called police and told them he had a weapon pointed at another man who he believed was trying to break into his neighbour’s house.

“The suspect male then wandered away from that location toward the 108 Heritage Site and the older man continued to follow him, with the gun in hand,” Nielsen said in a news release.

Police found both men at the heritage site. “The older man had tossed the gun into the grass prior to police arrival. The other male was lying face down,” Nielsen said.

Both men were arrested without incident and the gun was recovered.

Nielsen said officers determined the suspected burglar had special needs, was highly intoxicated and had simply wandered onto the wrong property. The older man had come to defend his neighbour’s home, which had not been damaged, Nielsen said.

“The suspect had left the property and the older man continued to follow him with his gun, all the way to the heritage site, which is over 500 metres from the original scene. Officers on scene determined this to be a criminal offence and continued their investigation,” Nielsen said.

The suspected burglar, who seemed to be in medical distress, was taken to the 100 Mile District General Hospital and later released to his caregiver with no charges. The older man was lodged in cells, provided a statement to police and was released on conditions pending a court date. These conditions included him turning over all remaining firearms and ammunition to the police.

Anyone with information on this incident can call 250-395-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Secwepemc communities seek jurisdiction over children
Next story
VIDEO: Multiple vehicles catch fire at Kamloops mall

Just Posted

(from l) Desert Daze Festival volunteers Ilanna Fortin, Wanda Dickenson, and Arnie Oram were part of a painting party working on the beer garden area of the Improvement District building in October 2021. (Photo credit: Desert Daze Festival)
Desert Daze volunteers hard at work organzing this year’s festival

Oxeye daisies look pretty, but they are an invasive species throughout the TNRD. (Photo credit: Pixabay/Wikimedia images)
Clinton and Clearwater among five communities joining invasive plant program

Cache Creek volunteer firefighter Captain Bill Elliott (r) receives his 40-year certificate and bar from the Governor General from Fire Chief Tom Moe. (Photo credit: Alanna Peters)
Cache Creek approves second retail cannabis store in village

The <em>100 Mile Free Press</em> was represented at the 2022 Ma Murray Community New Media Awards at the River Rock Casino by (from l) Martina Dopf, Evan Fentiman, Deb Theoret, Kelly Sinoski, and Patrick Davies. (Photo credit: <em>100 Mile Free Press</em>)
Free Press and Journal receive Ma Murray newspaper awards