Sobering centre offers safe space for people in Prince George

New facility aimed at supporting those who may not qualify for other shelters to provide safe space

People in Prince George and the surrounding area now have access to a new sobering centre. (Illustration)

People in Prince George and the surrounding area now have access to a new sobering centre where they can drop in and spend a night in a non-medical but safe facility.

The facility will be operated by Carrier Sekani Family Services in partnership with the province and Northern Health.

“There is a vital need for people to have access to sobering and assessment services close to home,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions in a release. “Together with our partners at Carrier Sekani and Northern Health, we’re bringing these critical services to Prince George to save more lives and keep people safe.”

The centre is a 10-bed facility that provides a safe space for people 18 and older who are intoxicated from alcohol and/or other substances and unable to safely care for themselves. People accessing the facility can do so between 10:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. but would have to vacate during the day. They also have to be able to perform basic self-care, in order to access the facility. This could be as simple as understanding the situation and following basic instructions.

People can refer themselves or they can be referred by a family member, supportive care person, health-care providers, emergency services or other community partners.

“Carrier Sekani Family Services is happy to provide the services of the new Prince George Sobering Centre,” said Travis Holyk, executive director of health with Carrier Sekani Family Services. “We see this as a required part of the care continuum for vulnerable community members in Prince George.”

The centre is currently supporting clients overnight, four nights a week from Thursday to Sunday at 1133 Second Ave., Prince George. Various support services, such as referral to community resources, laundry facilities, snacks and a safe place to sleep, will gradually be added until the centre is able to support clients seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

“The sobering centre is an important addition to the continuum of services in the North where people with substance-use challenges can access care and connection to additional supports and services,” said Ciro Panessa, president and CEO, Northern Health. “We appreciate the Province’s investment in mental-health and substance-use services and the collaboration with Carrier Sekani Family Services that have brought the sobering and assessment centre to fruition.”

The Province is providing $1.8 million over three years in funding for the facility as part of its investments in substance-use and treatment services. The Prince George Sobering Centre is a critical part of the Province’s work to improve access to mental-health and addictions care so more people can get the services they need in their communities.

