Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is closely monitoring the “deeply concerning” reports on the discovery of multiple mail bombs in the U.S.

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy.

American law enforcement agencies are scrambling to trace a serial mail bomber after 10 suspicious packages containing explosive devices were mailed to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and CNN’s offices in New York City.

READ MORE: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

Trump says the media are to blame for inaccurate reporting and “fake news” leading to anger behind such acts.

Trudeau says the ability for the media to be able to do its work without fear is a critical element of democracy.

Rutte says he is in complete agreement with Trudeau’s statements.

