All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton
All art is up for auction as a fundraiser for the HUB and its programs
Survey for residents and businesses will be available by end of September
‘Last piece of funding puzzle’ now in place for project that will see 55 stations addded to network
Plus rural residents are asked for their input about Internet connectivity in the TNRD
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province
The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates
Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon
Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic
Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital
Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital
Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122
Popeyes has launched an ambitious expansion in the Canadian market in the last five years.
40-year-old arrested Monday night
“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted
Trudeau and Morneau have apologized for not recusing themselves from the decision to pay WE up to $43.5 million