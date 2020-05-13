Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients

  • May. 13, 2020 4:13 p.m.
  • Life

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRenovations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
When long-time chef Nicholas Waters first started Toque Catering in 2013, he never expected it to take off

Just Posted

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Compost fire east of Cache Creek creating smoky conditions

Fire is under control but no timeline as to when it will be extinguished

Interior Savings pledges up to $150,000 to help non-profits through pandemic

Applications for assistance are being accepted until the end of May

Local News Briefs: Free drive-in movie event will provide safe, big screen fun

Plus the Cache Creek market reopens, a new principal for Desert Sands school, and more

Share your pandemic experiences and be a part of history

Royal BC Museum is asking British Columbians to record their pandemic stories and experiences

B.C. tackles dormant oil and gas wells for COVID-19 industry jobs

Ottawa provides $120 million to B.C. for cleanup program

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

Most Read