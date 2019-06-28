Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about making sure you have the best summer shoes for this season.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet has been away in Europe for the past few weeks and during her travels she has picked up some of the hottest trends that have yet to make their way to Canada.

So, Kim now is bringing them to you.

To start, in this episode she has picked seven essential shoes that are a must have for this summer.

Applet says the white platform sneaker is the number one shoe that is trending in Europe, which is typically ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion.

Check out the other styles Kim has uncovered for you to try on this season.

Watch the episode now.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sidney Street Style

Just Posted

Drag racing’s return to the Cache Creek area a thundering success

More than 1,500 spectators came through the gate at first drag races in area since 2015

McAbee Fossil Beds site re-opens to public after seven years

Free guided tours of the 53-million-year-old site taking place throughout the summer

Petition about local health care garners nearly 2,000 signatures

Area residents expressed concern about declining emergency department service at Ashcroft Hospital

Feedback still sought on Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

Three locations under consideration for Eco-Depot site

Lytton rainbow crosswalk shows support, awareness

Lytton’s RCMP detachment commander wanted to show support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Most Read