La Dolce Vita

Join a behind the scenes look at a Boulevard Magazine photo shoot

  • Nov. 15, 2018 10:10 a.m.
  • Life

Boulevard celebrates the Okanagan sweet life at 50th Parallel Estate Winery with a nod to classic black and white, Fellini-style. This season is a dream sequence of sparkling dresses and sharp suits.

Photographer Darren Hull set out to record the fashion shoot, not just in still images, but in a behind the scenes video of the day.

Join Darren and Boulevard’s Associate Editor Lia Crowe as they create another stunning fashion photography collection in the Okanagan Valley.

To see more of Darren Hull’s photography visit his website.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Just Posted

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Golden Country: What caused the Hope Slide?

For many years, earthquakes were thought to be the cause. Were they?

New bus route from Merritt to Prince George will pick-up in Cache Creek, Clinton

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service will also run from Merritt to Langley via Spences Bridge

Fossil from Marble Canyon could become a provincial symbol

British Columbians can vote for a provincial fossil, with a local candidate in the running

Fire chiefs for the day have wonderful time

Two Ashcroft students got engine rides, a fire hall tour, and more

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Stolen truck involved in fatal collision on Highway 16

Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash killed one man, 23, and injured two others

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

Most Read