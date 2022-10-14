Nate Cassie - Lia Crowe photo

Life and style with Nate Cassie

Okangan realtor is “urban professional with a splash of hype”

  • Oct. 14, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

Good style is about expressing yourself in a thoughtful way without saying a word,” says real estate agent Nate Cassie.

As I meet Nate at a gorgeous home overlooking the lake near Kelowna, I ask what he loves most about his work, and he says, “Being able to work with some spectacular homes and aspiring to own one someday is what fires me up.”

With a background playing sports, competing in and winning bodybuilding competitions and working fighting wildfires, Nate has developed a competitive spirit that has translated into a strong work ethic as a realtor.

Outside of work, he’s passionate about bodybuilding and wake surfing and when asked what his best life lesson has been, he says, “[I’ve learned to] surround myself with people who have the same mindset and goals as me and, more importantly, people who are more successful than me. There will always be someone out there working harder than you—so stay hungry.”

It’s easy to see that style is important to Nate, so I ask how he would describe his personal style, and he says, “Urban professional with a splash of hype.”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Blazer, white T-shirt, tailored jeans and white sneakers.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Legend London Skinny.

Current go-to clothing item: Off-White T-shirt or DESOTO button-up short sleeve.

Currently coveting: Rolex Submariner.

Favourite pair of shoes: Gucci white and grey sneakers.

Best new purchase: Audi S5 Coupe.

Favourite day-bag: Louis Vuitton Duffle.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Watches.

Favourite work tool: Passion Planner.

Sunglasses: Gold Ray-Ban Round Metal Classic.

Scent: 1 Million Paco Rabanne.

Necessary indulgence: Sneakers.

Favourite hair product: Reuzel Fibre Pomade.

Reading Material

Fave print magazine: Robb Report.

Coffee table book/photography book: Tom Ford books.

Favourite book of all time: Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins.

Style Inspirations & Life

Favourite artist: Zach Langner, Vernon, BC.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Virgil Abloh, Off-White.

Favourite musician: mike.

Favourite local restaurant: Home Block at Cedar Creek and Waterfront Wines.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Old fashioned.

Album on current rotation: the highs by mike.

Favourite app: SkipTheDishes.

Favourite place in the whole world: Kelowna, BC.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BusinessFashion

Previous story
Life and style with Brian Balsdon

Just Posted

Proposed changes to the provincial riding of Fraser-Nicola include adding the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs in the southwest corner, and Tobiano and Savona in the northeast (see inset boxes on map). (Photo credit: BC Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Commission recommends six new ridings in BC, changes to 71 others in new report

Election vote sign 2022
Who is running locally, and where to cast your vote, in the elections on Oct. 15

The first train crosses the new controlled, temporary at-grade level crossing of Highway 1 at Tank Hill north of Lytton on Jan. 14, 2022. Permanent repairs to the site, and others along the Fraser Canyon Highway that were damaged in the November 2021 flooding, will begin this fall, with a projected completion date of 2024. (Photo credit: MOTI)
Permanent repairs starting soon on Highway 1 through Canyon

The Peanuts gang taking part in the 2021 Santa Parade in Ashcroft. The organizers of this year’s event are looking for a few volunteers to sit on the planning committee. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Volunteers sought for Ashcroft Santa Parade planning committee