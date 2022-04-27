Life. style.etc.

– Words by Lia Crowe Photography by Aaron Hemens

Chase Beaudoin

Owner/Managing Partner of Lake Valley Homes

“1980s retro meets modern cowboy” is how Chase describes his personal style. Coming from a long line of carpenters and master builders, Chase says of his career, “I guess you could say I was born into it! Ultimately though, I love what I do and could never imagine doing anything else but building custom luxury homes.”

Outside of work, Chase is passionate about cooking.

“The only things I read are blueprints and recipes,” he says. “Not only can I build a house, but I know my way around the kitchen. On the weekends you will find me tending to a 16-hour smoked brisket.”

Quick thinking and troubleshooting on the job to solve a problem are aspects that have led to his success, and when asked what’s the best life lesson he’s recently learned, Chase says, “Don’t leave for tomorrow what you can do today.”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Jeans, cowboy boots and a paisley button-up.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Brax straight cut.

Current go-to clothing item: Dark green suede jacket.

Favourite pair of shoes: Exotic leather cowboy boots.

Best new purchase: Taylor’s Koa acoustic guitar.

Favourite day-bag: Herschel duffel bag.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Green Mountain smoker with pizza oven attachment.

Sunglasses: Oakley Aviators.

Scent: Sauvage by Dior.

Necessary indulgence: Tiramisu.

Favourite skincare product: Proraso Beard Oil.

Favourite hair product: American Crew Defining Paste and Big Sexy Hair Spray.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Don Johnson.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Robert Graham.

Favourite musician: Phil Collins, Joe Bonamassa and Bruno Mars.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Miami Vice.

Favourite local restaurant: Poplar Grove Winery in Penticton.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Black Hills Estate 2016 Nota Bene.

Most searched playlist: “Dinner Music.”

Favourite city to visit: Nashville, Tennessee.

Favourite hotel: Walnut Beach Resort in Osoyoos.

Favourite app: Tidal Music.

Favourite place in the whole world: Okanagan Falls in beautiful British Columbia.

Lance Beaudoin

Owner/Managing Partner of Lake Valley Homes

“Clean and classic with bold accessories” is what good style is all about for Lance, who says, “My work week consists of Carhartts and work boots, but on the weekend, I love to get dressed up. Whether it’s a suit and tie or jeans and a tight tee, my wife says she likes that I can ‘wear it all.’”

Lance followed the path of the three generations before him, and began his career as a carpenter. Now, after a lot of hard work, Lance says, he is living the dream of building luxury homes in the Okanagan.

Asked what his best life lesson has been, Lance says, “It’s that anything can be made possible with extremely hard work, dedication and perseverance. Dreams come true if you make them happen.”

And what has led to his success?

“Writing things down—whether it be an idea or task I must complete—just getting it down on paper and then seeing it through to completion in an extremely timely manner. Procrastination is not my style.”

Reading Material

My reading material consists of studying business strategies and blueprints. However, I am finding the time to read up on an important topic new to me—becoming a dad!

Book currently reading: Be Prepared: A Practical Handbook for New Dads by Gary Greenberg and Jeannie Hayden.

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Dark jeans, all-white kicks, and a tight tee with gold accessories, of course.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Hugo Boss.

Currently coveting: My Frenchie, aptly named “Louis.”

Favourite pair of shoes: White kicks.

Best new purchase: LV duffel bag.

Favourite day-bag: LV zippy wallet.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Watches.

Favourite work tool: Measuring tape: measure twice, cut once!

Sunglasses: Gucci Navigators.

Scent: La Nuit De L’Homme by Yves Saint Laurent.

Favourite hair product: Joico Ice Spiker.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock.”

Favourite artist: Magda Assaf: Modern Emulsions.

Piece of art: The piece we had commissioned by Magda to signify my wife’s and my marriage: “Twin Flames.”

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Hugo Boss and Louis Vuitton.

Favourite musician: ‘90s rap: Dr. Dre, The Notorious B.I.G and 50 Cent.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Ballers.

Favourite local restaurant: Bouchons Bistro.

Favourite cocktail or wine: A cold pint or an old-fashioned depending on the vibe.

Album on current rotation: No albums, but current Spotify playlist is “We Rollin—House Party.”

Favourite city to visit: Montreal.

Favourite hotel: Fairmont—all of them.

Favourite app: TurboScan and DocuSign relieve many “paperwork headaches.”

Favourite place in the whole world: Capri, Italy.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



