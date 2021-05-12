Sarah D'Arcey, fashion stylist. Photography by Lia Crowe

Life, Style Etc. with Fashion Stylist Sarah D’Arcey

Helping people find confidence through what they wear

  • May. 12, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

“Insane, but in the best way” is how one of Sarah’s mentors, brand strategist Marc Stoiber, once described her. The occasion was a photo shoot when Sarah turned a real croissant into a crossbody bag.

Moreover, Sarah has never met a red carpet she didn’t love, she thrives on working under pressure and lives by a mantra that there are no regrets in life, just lessons learned.

Sarah started styling with the goal of being a fashion buyer while attending George Brown College in Toronto.

“I thought I wanted to be a fashion buyer because you got to go to the shows and see the collections, but I didn’t think about what happened after that. Anyone who knows me knows that I am terrible at math and there is a lot more to buying than just choosing what you like. I switched gears and I volunteered backstage at the LG Fashion Week for Canadian brands. I was drawn to how each outfit came together, so I took a styling course through George Brown and was hooked.”

Asked what fires her up the most about her work, Sarah says, “I love the thrill of finding the perfect look and the smile and confidence it brings to my clients’ faces. And, while I love the red carpet, that mentality transcends into my work for editorial jobs and personal-styling clients. I am passionate about helping people find confidence through what they wear.”

Sarah says that gratitude has been at the core of her success. “There have been a number of people who have shaped my journey and I wouldn’t be living this life without their mentorship and support. I have been really blessed by some amazing opportunities to grow my brand and, although it is sometimes scary to go to the next level, I love that uncertain feeling because to me it symbolizes growth.”

This past year, Sarah says, has been contrary to her usual fast-paced life, as she’s had the opportunity to slow down while helping her Dad renovate and sell his house.

“It made me realize that the most important things in life are not things. It’s time well spent, experiences and walking my Dad’s bloodhound, Guido. Who would have thought a little home renovation would teach that?”

When it comes to style, Sarah feels that Giorgio Armani said it best: “The difference between style and fashion is quality.” Sarah adds: “My style has evolved a lot over the years. I used to think that every event, appearance or occasion required a new outfit. Now I am passionate about living with fewer, better things and I’m a huge fan of creating your own ‘you-niform.’ Mine is currently a slip dress, oversize blazer and a chunky pair of Prada boots.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Sarah Jessica Parker.

Favourite artist: Andy Warhol.

Piece of art: Campbell’s Soup Cans (Andy Warhol).

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Marc Jacobs.

Favourite musician: Eric Church.

Era of time that inspires your style: ’90s.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Sex and the City.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc and Quails’ Gate Pinot Noir.

Album on current rotation: 61 Days in Church (Eric Church). I am a huge country music fan!

Favourite flower: White roses.

Favourite city to visit: Paris and New York City.

Favourite app: Pinterest—so much inspiration!

Favourite place in the whole world: Anywhere that inspiration strikes! But it’s hard to beat having an Aperol Spritz on the Seine in Paris.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: People being kind and belief in the human spirit to do good.

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Silk dress, oversize blazer, military boot.

All-time favourite piece: Chanel pin.

Currently coveting: Fendi medium Peekaboo ISeeU bag.

Favourite pair of shoes: Vince suede high-tops.

Favourite day bag: Marc Jacobs camera bag.

Favourite work tool: iPhone.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: Birks Round Cut 3-Prong Solitaire Diamond Earrings.

Fashion obsession: Menswear for women.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Belts.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: NARS Orgasm Blush.

Moisturizer: My skincare is from a clean beauty company called MisMacK.

Scent: Chanel N. 5—I am on my last bottle bought in Paris!

Must-have hair product: 8H Magic Night Serum Nutritive by Kerastase.

Beauty secret: Drink lots of water.

Reading Material

What you read online for style: WWD (the fashion bible).

Fave print magazine: British Vogue.

Fave style blog: Olivia Palermo’s The Edit.

Coffee table book/photography book: Bill Blass.

Last great read: Grace: A Memoir by Grace Coddington.

Book currently reading: A Promised Land by Barack Obama.

Favourite book of all time: The Sartorialist by Scott Schuman.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

