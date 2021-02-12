Soaking in the senses

– Story by Susan Lundy Photos courtesy Scandinave Spa and Tourism Whistler

Each of my fives sense comes to life as I move between warm, cold and relax cycles at the outdoor Scandinave Spa in Whistler.

Sitting in the hot pool, I feel the brush of breeze on my face and hear a gentle whistle of wind in the spruce trees above me. Moving indoors, and now relaxing on a cushiony recliner, I take in the beauty of lush foliage seen though floor-to-ceiling windows. And the moment after I run through an icy cold waterfall, my skin tingles with an electric-like buzz.

There’s the heat of a fire pit, the cosy embrace of a blanket, the sound of a running stream, the scent of essential oils and the sensation of steam and sweat lingering on my skin.

Most important—the experience of every sense is exaggerated due to the absolute and mandatory silence. People move between the various stations without a word. And I understand completely: silence is golden.

The Green Moustache Organic Cafe. Now completely satiated, we headed back to Whistler Village—and everything it has to offer.

Consistently ranked among the world’s top golf, biking and skiing resorts, Whistler is a year-round destination, located just 120 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Crystal Lodge. Our room was super spacious and comfortable, but the very best thing about this hotel might be its location right in the heart of the Village. In fact, the hotel’s slogan is:“At the centre of it all.”Within easy walking distance of the base of the mountain, shopping and restaurants, Crystal Lodge also offers a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness centre and several on-site retail and dining options.

As a winter playground, Whistler and adjoining Blackcomb mountains feature 8,171 acres of terrain and receive an average of 38.2 feet of snow annually. It’s definitely a place to revel in all of the senses — starting (or ending) with the Scandinave Spa experience. No reservations required, and baths are open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

This story originally appeared in SOAR, the inflight magazine for Pacific Coastal Airlines

