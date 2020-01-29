Texture rich

– Styling by Jen Evans Photograhy by Lia Crowe
Scratchy, soft, rough and smooth. Winter wear is built on mixed-and-matched textures, rich in feel and delightful in colour and print. Boulevard enjoys an inspiring day on the incredible grounds and gardens of Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. Have fun with your look this winter: layer, add, embellish… oh, and put a belt on it!
Jacket ($279) and pants ($159) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren and bag ($490) by Alexander Wang from Turnabout; belt ($210) by BBelt and scarf ($99) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; boots (model’s own) and head scarf (stylist’s own).
Coat ($395) by Velvet from Tulipe Noire; pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique; vest ($50) by Philip Lim; bracelets and scarf (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Cardigan jacket ($190) by Pink Martini, V-neck sweater ($295) by HARRISWILSON and belt ($105) by BRAVE, all from Tulipe Noire.
Gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren from Turnabout; multi-coloured sweater ($395) by Cinque and plaid pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique.
Sweater ($310) by des petits hauts, coat ($450) by Circolo 1901 and dress ($239) by Part Two, all from Bagheera Boutique; belt and earrings (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Makeup and hair: Jen Clark
Model: Theana Jordann
Production and styling assistant: Vellar Chou
Photographed on location at Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. A huge thank you to the team at Royal Roads for hosting our team for the day.
Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
Just Posted
Lytton man killed by police was well-known homeless advocate
Barry Shantz won landmark court ruling for the homeless in 2015
‘Overall, we’re doing great,’ Ashcroft CFO tells council meeting
Finance review at Ashcroft council meeting shows Village on budget for 2019
Steelhead caucus gave firsthand look at fisheries challenges
Fraser-Nicola MLA talks about Steelhead, seniors, health care, and more
Local News Briefs: Fundraiser concert for Food bank and Equality Project
Local favourites Jenny and the Gents will be performing at a Jan. 31 event
VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus
China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths
Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint
A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria
Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief
Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday
RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’
The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary
Family hopes Britain can get pregnant B.C. woman out of China’s coronavirus epicentre
Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan
Caregiver, society charged in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman
The victim was not given the ‘necessities of life,’ police said
B.C. councillor runs afoul of Coastal GasLink protester
Northern pipeline not a Maple Ridge issue, insists Coun. Gordy Robson
‘I couldn’t leave them’: B.C. road worker rescues rats left in box at highway rest stop
Maddy McCarthy said she will find the nine pets loving homes
Most Read
-
Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta
Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon
-
Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal
Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it
-
VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus
China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths
-
INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019
The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island
-
Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards
Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year
-
Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane
Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee
-
Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey
‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies