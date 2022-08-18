Juno award-winning Romeros part of Horsefly’s Arts on the Fly 2022

The last Arts on the Fly festival was in 2019 and took place earlier in the summer. A September date will include a slightly different format but lots of great acts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Arts on the Fly 2022 has unveiled their lineup for this year’s modified festival in beautiful Horsefly, B.C.

“We’re quite excited about the roster — there’s a strong emphasis on Cariboo performers this year,” said Brandon Hoffman, one of the organizers. “It seems that lots of artists in the Cariboo have been cooking up new music over the last couple years, so there’s lots of awesome new projects to showcase.”

But there will also be some out-of-town talent to round out the list, with Wooden Horsemen of East Vancouver, Naomi Kavka, the Prince George songstress now based in Smithers taking the stage, and Saltwater Hank, originally from Prince Rupert and a member of the Gitga’at community.

Hoffman describes “the Horsies” as being known for whipping previous Arts on the Fly crowds into a “joyous frenzy.”

Beloved locals Pharis and Jason Romero will once again take the stage, featuring songs from their new record “Tell ‘Em You Were Gold.” The pair has helped put Horsefly on the map musically, and continue to rack up the awards and accolades and their new album is another incredible creation.

Bats and Dao is the musical and life pairing of Ciel Patenaude and Brent Morton, who Hoffman said have created a “stunning record of lush, boundary-pushing folk music, with detailed and captivating production value.”

Many people will also know Jesse LeBourdais, originally from the Cariboo but now based in Vancouver. The folk-punk rocker will return and Hoffman tells patrons to “prepare to have your heart strings ripped out with his no-holds-barred approach” to the genre.

The list of local acts will also include Beaver Valley’s Shannon O’Donovan, who will be celebrating the release of her first album when she performs, for a teaser, check out her newly released single from the album: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1g2gd1HuZQ

The list of artists will also include: Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls, Spencer Holmes, Marin Patenaude, Bernadette Ducharme and Williams Lake’s punk new-wave duo 10 Day Notice.

For more information check out: https://www.artsonthefly.com/index.html

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

CaribooLive musicmusic festivalsWilliams Lake