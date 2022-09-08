In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo / Alastair Grant Pool)

In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo / Alastair Grant Pool)

‘A somber day in Canada’: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The Queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis called Thursday “a somber day in Canada” in his statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Vis said from the day she ascended to the throne more than 70 years ago, the longest-living monarch in British history “has been a beacon of hope and optimism.”

“As is the case for most Canadians, Her Majesty is the only monarch I have ever known,” Vis wrote. “It was Queen Elizabeth II who signed the Constitution Act in 1982, granting Canada full autonomy over our Constitution and implementing the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all citizens of the Commonwealth as we mourn this loss,” he continued. “I wish His Majesty, Charles, all the best as he prepares to ascend to the throne.”

