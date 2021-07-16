Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)

Interior Health has evacuated 45 additional care home residents from 100 Mile House Friday, bringing to 90 the number of long-term care and 29 assisted living residents who have been “proactively evacuated” with support staff to neighbouring communities.

The 100 Mile District General Hospital is not evacuated at this time, according to IH, and anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed.

Due to the evacuation alerts in place throughout the region, bookings at the COVID-19 immunization clinic in 100 Mile House are cancelled. Anyone with appointments will be contacted directly to reschedule.

“We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents,” Interior Health said in a news release.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Interior Health said it also continues to monitor wildfire activity across the region, including supporting those who may be in isolation due to COVID-19.

“We will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure,” the release stated.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo Regional District