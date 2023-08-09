Builder of evacuated Langford rental complex files for bankruptcy

Company has liabilities totalling more than $50M, per court filings

DB Services of Victoria Inc. – builders of several Langford developments including the ill-fated RidgeView Place that has now been vacated by tenants over safety concerns – has filed for bankruptcy.

In bankruptcy filings from July 31, the company said it had liabilities totalling more than $51.3 million and total assets totalling more than $47.45 million.

DB Services has been a prolific builder of multi-storey residential and commercial buildings in Langford in recent years, completing 12 projects in the city’s downtown core, according to an archived version of the company’s website. They include six residential buildings on Hockley Avenue, as well as notable large builds like Tallwood 1, the 12-storey commercial and residential building on Peatt Road, and RidgeView Place (then called Danbrook One).

Vancouver-based Grant Thornton was appointed as the insolvency trustee or administrator, but was not immediately available for comment.

The first meeting of the creditors is set for Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.

DB Services company was sued in October 2020 by Centurion Property Associates, the company that currently owns RidgeView Place for “alleged negligence in the design and construction of the building.” Loco Investments, Sorensen Trilogy Structural Engineering Solutions and the City of Langford were also named in the suit.

In his decision dated December 30, 2022, Justice Gordon Weatherill dismissed Centurion’s application, but Centurion filed an appeal, with a case management conference set for Oct. 10.

