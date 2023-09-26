Campfire ban to be lifted across Kamloops Fire Centre

Category 1 campfires will be once again permitted on Thursday, Sept. 28. (File photo)

As cooler temperatures continue to be felt across the Kamloops Fire Centre, the campfire ban will be lifted on Thursday, Sept. 28.

BC Wildfire Service says that Category 1 campfires will be permitted come Thursday at noon within the centre, which includes the Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton, Merritt, and Lillooet fire zones.

The ban had been in place since July, with BCWS citing “decreased temperatures, higher relative humidity and good recoveries overnight.”

Significant wildfires in the Shuswap and Peachland, respectively, are now considered “held,” as of this week.

The soon-to-be permitted Category 1 fires are no larger than .5 metres high by .5 metres wide.

Larger fires, which fit within Category 2 and 3, remain prohibited until noon on Oct. 13, 2023, or until the orders are rescinded.

BCWS says that fireworks, sky lanterns and exploding targets are also banned.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000, or if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

fire banOkanagan