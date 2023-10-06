Category 2 open burning permitted in Kamloops Fire Centre

Opening burning permitted as of 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6; Category 3 fire ban still in place

Open burning will be permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre effective 12 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 6. (File photo)

Thanks to a return of seasonal temperatures, Category 2 open burning will be permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre starting at 12 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 6.

As a result of decreased temperatures, higher relative humidity, and good overnight recoveries, the following activities and equipment will also be permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre:

• Fireworks;

• Sky lanterns;

• Binary exploding targets;

• Air curtain Burners; and

• Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description.

Category 3 open fires remain prohibited until 12 p.m. on Oct. 13, or until the order is rescinded.

The Category definitions can be found here.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in an enactment (e.g., in a local government bylaw). Always check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.

The Kamloops Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continuing help in preventing wildfires. To report a wildfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.

People can follow the latest wildfire news:

•on the free BC Wildfire Service public mobile app, available for Apple (iOS) and Android devices;

•on Twitter: twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo;

•on Facebook: facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo.

fire banKamloops