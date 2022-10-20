First snow coming to the Southern B.C. mountains

Environment Canada has warned road users to expect snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 (via Allison Pass) on Friday afternoon (Oct. 20). (Black Press Media)

The first snow of the season is coming to the Southern B.C. mountains despite the ongoing drought.

Environment Canada has warned road users to expect snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 (via Allison Pass) on Friday afternoon (Oct. 20). It’s expected to last until Saturday.

B.C. is currently undergoing a drought, with a Drought Level 4 warning in effect for the Fort Nelson basin, Sunshine Coast basin, Lower Mainland basin, and the east and west Vancouver Island basins. At level 4, conditions are extremely dry and socio-economic, or ecosystem values, are more likely to be affected in those areas.

According to the government of B.C. website, a drought “involves reduced precipitation, such as rain, during an extended period, resulting in a water shortage.” This makes the predicted snowfall unusual during this time.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, use #BCStorm on social media. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Coquihalla HighwayHopeMerrittNews and WeatherOkanaganPrincetonSnow