Lytton RCMP police files: Dog stabbed in Spences Bridge

Staff help out during a break-in at the Tl’kemtsin Health Centre, and more.

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 39 calls for service between December 28 and January 11.

Dog stabbed in Spences Bridge

On December 28, police responded to a complaint of a dog that had been stabbed in Spences Bridge. Police made certain that the dog was removed from the situation and first aid administered. Kamloops SPCA is following up with the owners.

Staff help with arrest

With the significant assistance of staff, police arrested Peter Nelson, a 34-year-old Lytton man, after he broke into the Tl’kemtsin Health Centre on New Year’s Day. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on February 2 in Kamloops.

Highway blocked

On January 10, just before 8 a.m., police received a call from a CN employee about a jack-knifed B-train south of Spences Bridge. The initial report was that the tractor trailer was completely blocking the highway. However, when police attended, the southbound lane was clear because CN staff had removed the trailer from the travel lane. The road surface was treacherous, and was the cause of the collision; even walking was difficult.

Highway maintenance attended and, in short order, the driving conditions improved. The driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

Breach of probation

Tyrone Quinn, a 34-year-old Lytton man, was arrested leaving the ferry on January 6 for breaching his probation order. He appeared in court at Kamloops on January 8, where the conditions of his probation order were modified.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


